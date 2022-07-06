Cogeco Communications Inc. Purchases 16,400 Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$88.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,452,436.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 159,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,161,255.68.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$90.87 per share, with a total value of C$445,249.77.

On Friday, June 24th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 6,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$89.83 per share, with a total value of C$601,861.67.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 10,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$89.30 per share, with a total value of C$928,717.92.

On Monday, June 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 9,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$90.69 per share, with a total value of C$861,546.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 10,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$91.11 per share, with a total value of C$929,278.14.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 14,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$95.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,370,484.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$96.22 per share, with a total value of C$452,253.27.

On Friday, June 10th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$97.50 per share, with a total value of C$380,234.01.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$98.33 per share, with a total value of C$521,149.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,000 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$100.23 per share, with a total value of C$400,902.00.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$89.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$97.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$101.20. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of C$86.79 and a 1-year high of C$123.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. The company has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$728.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$731.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.7499994 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$114.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.39.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

