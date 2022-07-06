Reviewing GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) & Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH)

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Soluna and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -59.59% -25.03% -18.27% GTY Technology -64.12% -9.74% -6.64%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Soluna and GTY Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A GTY Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33

GTY Technology has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.08%. Given GTY Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than Soluna.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soluna and GTY Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $14.35 million 4.01 -$5.26 million N/A N/A GTY Technology $60.45 million 6.18 -$53.83 million ($0.71) -8.86

Soluna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTY Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.8% of Soluna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Soluna has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTY Technology has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GTY Technology beats Soluna on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soluna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

GTY Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also provides cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and public sector budgeting SaaS, software, and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

