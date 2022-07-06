Quaero Capital S.A. Purchases New Shares in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000. HeadHunter Group comprises about 1.7% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Quaero Capital S.A. owned approximately 0.36% of HeadHunter Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HHR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,668,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,077,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after acquiring an additional 465,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after acquiring an additional 244,873 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 612,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,295,000 after acquiring an additional 227,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $761.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18.

HeadHunter Group ( NASDAQ:HHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 146.32%. The firm had revenue of $52.94 million for the quarter.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with value-added services.

