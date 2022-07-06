Bonness Enterprises Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.9% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in AT&T by 7.6% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 42,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in AT&T by 3.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 84,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of AT&T by 11.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,798,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,488,000 after buying an additional 188,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 43,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

NYSE:T opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

