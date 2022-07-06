Spartan Delta (DALXF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS: DALXF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/30/2022 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$17.50.

6/22/2022 – Spartan Delta was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2022 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$22.50.

6/15/2022 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$22.00.

5/12/2022 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$16.50.

5/11/2022 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00.

Shares of DALXF opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $12.77.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

