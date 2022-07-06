Quaero Capital S.A. Sells 27,331 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quaero Capital S.A. lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,331 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 3.2% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

NYSE NEE opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

