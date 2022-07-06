Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $130.23

Shares of Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.23 ($1.58) and traded as low as GBX 118.60 ($1.44). Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 120.40 ($1.46), with a volume of 190,180 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of £228.60 million and a P/E ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.02%.

In related news, insider Richard Curling bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £62,500 ($75,684.19).

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

