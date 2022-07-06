Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.02

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and traded as low as $5.89. Hysan Development shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 4,165 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.

About Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

