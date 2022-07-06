Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.02

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and traded as low as $5.89. Hysan Development shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 4,165 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.
About Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hysan Development (HYSNY)
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.