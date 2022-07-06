Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $144.02

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.02 ($1.74) and traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.77). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.73), with a volume of 327,481 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £455.67 million and a PE ratio of -2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 144.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 166.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 11.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49.

Get Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon alerts:

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.