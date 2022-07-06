CO2 Solutions (CVE:CST) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

CO2 Solutions Inc (CVE:CST – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. CO2 Solutions shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 37,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85.

About CO2 Solutions (CVE:CST)

CO2 Solutions Inc develops proprietary technologies for the capture and production of carbon dioxide (CO2) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It focuses on commercializing an enzyme-based technology for efficient CO2 capture from various industrial flue gasses for reuse or sequestration. The company's technology has various industrial applications, such as enhanced oil recovery, oil and gas, pulp and paper, water treatment, cement, beverage carbonation, greenhouses, and other uses.

