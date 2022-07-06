The Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $958.98

The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 958.98 ($11.61) and traded as low as GBX 922.50 ($11.17). The Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 936 ($11.33), with a volume of 188,813 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 958.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,081.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Get The Monks Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from The Monks Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. The Monks Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.01%.

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Monks Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Monks Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.