Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.88

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.80. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 242,623 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aqua Metals to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ:AQMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 384,871 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,822,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 336,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

