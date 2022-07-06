Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.30

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

In related news, Director John Charles Mcconnell bought 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.68 per share, with a total value of C$25,112.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 715,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,359,808.16. Also, Senior Officer Mark Ayranto sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.92, for a total transaction of C$208,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,770 shares in the company, valued at C$2,547,888.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,870 shares of company stock valued at $170,035 and sold 80,000 shares valued at $1,173,287.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.