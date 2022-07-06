Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.96

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and traded as high as $11.05. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 1,109,877 shares changing hands.

AVXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $854.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,458 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,509.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

