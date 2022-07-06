Short Interest in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Decreases By 16.7%

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SRV stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 15,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 166.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

