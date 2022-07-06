Short Interest in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Decreases By 16.7%

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of SRV stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $36.55.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

