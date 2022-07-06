Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.47

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.47 and traded as high as $62.13. Formula One Group shares last traded at $61.86, with a volume of 1,205,785 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on FWONK. StockNews.com began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $378,850.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Formula One Group by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 343,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Formula One Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,990,000 after purchasing an additional 196,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 643.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter worth $4,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

