TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Short Interest Update

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 295,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 572.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD opened at $178.08 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

