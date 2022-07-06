Short Interest in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Drops By 17.0%

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $12.50.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 7.94%.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU)
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.