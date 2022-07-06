Short Interest in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Drops By 17.0%

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 7.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

