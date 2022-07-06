The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Update

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,070,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 20,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.7% in the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,886,000 after acquiring an additional 240,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.