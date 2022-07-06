China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in June

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,682,100 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 4,427,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:CHVKF opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. China Vanke has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Vanke from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

