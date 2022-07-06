Five9 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

Five9 stock opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 0.54. Five9 has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $1,087,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,029.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,844.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,604 shares of company stock worth $3,362,562. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Five9 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,569,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.