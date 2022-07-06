Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives $133.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.10.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $5,735,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $120,330.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,976 shares of company stock worth $22,688,266 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $82.76 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

