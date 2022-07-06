Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of ($1.57) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($5.21) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.98.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.44). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,947 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

