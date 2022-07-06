NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,200 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 7,850 ($95.06) to GBX 6,200 ($75.08) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,025 ($97.18) to GBX 6,450 ($78.11) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($94.45) to GBX 7,280 ($88.16) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NEXT from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($85.98) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7,036.33.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.70. NEXT has a 12 month low of $75.80 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

