ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.86.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 40.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.84%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 23.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,267,000 after buying an additional 208,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after buying an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after buying an additional 1,897,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,397,000 after buying an additional 1,819,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,088,000 after buying an additional 2,087,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.