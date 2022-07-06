Financial Contrast: Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) versus Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Ebix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Ebix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Creative Realities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ebix and Creative Realities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix $994.94 million 0.55 $68.19 million $2.13 8.31 Creative Realities $18.44 million 0.71 $230,000.00 $0.08 7.55

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. Creative Realities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ebix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ebix and Creative Realities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ebix presently has a consensus price target of $150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 747.46%. Creative Realities has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 272.52%. Given Ebix’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ebix is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Risk & Volatility

Ebix has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ebix and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix 6.64% 12.27% 5.47% Creative Realities 6.04% 12.37% 4.53%

Summary

Ebix beats Creative Realities on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebix (Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions. The company operates P&C exchanges primarily in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which facilitates the exchange of insurance data between brokers and insurance carriers with a focus on the areas of personal and commercial lines. Its exchange related products and services include travel exchanges and money transfer services; foreign exchange and outward remittance services; payment services; gift cards for consumers that can be redeemed at various merchants; and technology services for various providers in the areas of lending, wealth and asset management, and travel. The company's insurance exchanges related products and services include SaaS platform and related services; licensing of software; and professional services comprising setting up, customization, training, or consulting. Its risk compliance services cover certificates of insurance creation and tracking; consulting services comprising project management and development; and business process outsourcing services, including domain intensive project management, system consulting services, and claims adjudication/settlement services. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

About Creative Realities (Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. The company also provides system hardware; professional and implementation services; software design and development; and software licensing, deployment, and maintenance and support services, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

