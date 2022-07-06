Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Target Price at $122.99

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.99.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 15.17%.
About TFI International (Get Rating)
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TFI International (TFII)
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.