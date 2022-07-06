Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

SCOTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Scout24 from €61.00 ($63.54) to €64.00 ($66.67) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Scout24 from €75.00 ($78.13) to €67.00 ($69.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Scout24 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOTF opened at $61.71 on Friday. Scout24 has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.32.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

