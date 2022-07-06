Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKTX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other Nkarta news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,805,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,076,935. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simeon George acquired 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $19,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,667 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,005. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth $19,409,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nkarta by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth about $1,730,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 51,360 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKTX opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.95. Nkarta has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $40.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

