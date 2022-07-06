UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

USER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

UserTesting stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. UserTesting has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UserTesting will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

