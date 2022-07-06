Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $96.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $113.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.90.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 970 shares of company stock valued at $60,126 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $106,700,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 6,023.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 547,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $47,866,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

