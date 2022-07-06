Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.61.

Several brokerages have commented on CTSDF. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTSDF opened at $4.03 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

