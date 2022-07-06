China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CEA. StockNews.com lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEA opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 24.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

