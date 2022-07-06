Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.29

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.29 and traded as high as C$38.28. Shaw Communications shares last traded at C$38.23, with a volume of 4,200,677 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.92.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 59.85%.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

