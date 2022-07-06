Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $844.62

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 844.62 ($10.23) and traded as high as GBX 850.77 ($10.30). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 837 ($10.14), with a volume of 11,048,592 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 844.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 808.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £869.17 million and a P/E ratio of 37.70.
Clipper Logistics Company Profile (LON:CLG)
