Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.19

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and traded as high as $14.77. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 406,102 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.55 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.73% and a negative net margin of 305.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $122,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

