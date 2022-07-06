SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $168.29

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.29 ($2.04) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.76). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.76), with a volume of 27,422 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £149.01 million and a PE ratio of 2,416.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 157.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.29.
SDI Group Company Profile (LON:SDI)
