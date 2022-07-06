Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.97

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.97 and traded as low as C$3.96. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$4.01, with a volume of 6,440 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.02 million and a PE ratio of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.76.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$92.75 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is 3.66%.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

