NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.99

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.99 and traded as low as C$12.20. NFI Group shares last traded at C$12.33, with a volume of 250,194 shares changing hands.

NFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.99. The firm has a market cap of C$951.07 million and a P/E ratio of -14.00.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.59) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$581.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$631.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.14 per share, with a total value of C$1,335,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,892,641 shares in the company, valued at C$107,956,661.74. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 445,900 shares of company stock worth $5,473,917.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

