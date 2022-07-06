Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.28

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.17. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 29,835 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

About Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN)

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.

