Short Interest in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expands By 20.9%

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 469,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 40,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $413,840.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,121,853 shares in the company, valued at $52,908,741.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 189,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,619 and have sold 224,205 shares valued at $2,842,757. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $74.37 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

