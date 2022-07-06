Short Interest in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Declines By 24.2%

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 35,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

CNTG opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.95. Centogene has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

Get Centogene alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Centogene by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Centogene by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the last quarter.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.