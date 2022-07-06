Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get Chimerix alerts:

CMRX opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $204.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 118.41% and a negative net margin of 17,994.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chimerix will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Andriole bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,724 shares in the company, valued at $363,758.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $65,234. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 69.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 63,106 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at $2,888,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 45.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 749,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 232,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 568,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.