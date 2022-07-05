FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.65.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $681.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $742.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $884.87. The company has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.46 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

