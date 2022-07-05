Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 33.8% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $383.09 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

