James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,661 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ META opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,430 shares of company stock worth $9,076,960 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.