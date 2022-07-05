Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $846,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 14,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $485.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $396.11 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $479.26 and its 200 day moving average is $518.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

