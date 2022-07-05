Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,661 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 438.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 248,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,443,000 after acquiring an additional 201,974 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 90,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,960 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.