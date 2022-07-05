Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Raised by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $485.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $479.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $396.11 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

