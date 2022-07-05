Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 912 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $485.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $396.11 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

